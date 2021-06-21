BlackRock Inc. Has $73.52 Million Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ingles Markets worth $73,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $59.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.42. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.