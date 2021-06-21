BlackRock Inc. Has $77.16 Million Holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,387,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 167,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.59% of Kearny Financial worth $77,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,437 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $11.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $963.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $13.77.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 5.67%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

