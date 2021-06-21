BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $81,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

BNTX stock opened at $212.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $252.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.13.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 30.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BNTX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.82.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

