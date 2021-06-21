Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,347 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.40% of 2U worth $11,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in 2U by 109.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 236.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TWOU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $40.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

