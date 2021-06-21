Blair William & Co. IL Has $14.05 Million Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 924,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $14,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 368.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 47,561 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,301,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,357,000 after purchasing an additional 915,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 707,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

IRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $17.91 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. Analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

