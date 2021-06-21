Blair William & Co. IL Has $15.40 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 41,964 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $15,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $50.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

