Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,639 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.11% of Vail Resorts worth $12,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 14.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 20.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $397,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

MTN opened at $316.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.88 and a 1 year high of $338.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 117.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total value of $2,032,998.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,610 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,794 shares of company stock worth $33,243,056 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

