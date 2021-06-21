BMO Capital Markets Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$14.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.64.

TSE MEG traded up C$0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$9.30. 2,659,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,114. The company has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.53. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.14 and a 1 year high of C$9.60.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$901.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.2200001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at C$102,837.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

