BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in PetroChina by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PetroChina in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,927,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PetroChina by 86.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the first quarter worth about $618,000. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTR opened at $44.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $47.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.85.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.12 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that PetroChina Company Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. PetroChina’s payout ratio is currently 113.10%.

PTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

