BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of Information Services Group worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of III. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

III has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial raised their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of III opened at $5.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19. Information Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $6.32. The company has a market cap of $266.00 million, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.