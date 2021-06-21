BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $112,000 Stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in QAD were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QAD by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in QAD by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in QAD by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in QAD by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in QAD in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QAD stock opened at $72.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.87. QAD Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $79.48.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. QAD’s payout ratio is 52.73%.

Several research firms have commented on QADA. TheStreet lowered shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

