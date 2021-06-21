BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $96,000 Stock Position in Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Protective Insurance were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTVCB. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Protective Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $925,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Protective Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $1,994,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protective Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $5,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

PTVCB opened at $23.30 on Monday. Protective Insurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $329.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $140.53 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry.

