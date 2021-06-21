BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDBC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 292.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FDBC opened at $51.29 on Monday. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $70.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.69. The company has a market cap of $256.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.24.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.