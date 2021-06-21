BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 1,879 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 84.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after acquiring an additional 34,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 34,992 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGC opened at $23.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $367.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.87. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $29.33.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $140.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.33 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Superior Group of Companies Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

