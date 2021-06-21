BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 16,675 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,513,000 after buying an additional 81,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.37 on Monday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

