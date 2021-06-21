BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,970 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 111,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 206,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

GBT opened at $36.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.31.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. The business had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GBT. SVB Leerink started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

