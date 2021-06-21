BOMB Trading 24.1% Lower This Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $201,143.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00004986 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BOMB has traded down 24.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,337.91 or 0.99845332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00033115 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00072836 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000842 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000482 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 906,146 coins and its circulating supply is 905,358 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

