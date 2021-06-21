Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,979,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.14% of Boston Scientific worth $76,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.74. 101,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,585,124. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.20, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $377,699.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,561 shares of company stock worth $9,744,356 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

