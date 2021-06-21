Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $52,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,106,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,486.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,630.08 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,308.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

