BOX Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.00 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One BOX Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOX Token has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $7.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00012587 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00156646 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001047 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.