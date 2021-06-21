Bp Plc Cuts Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bp Plc reduced its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 21.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $77.87 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.