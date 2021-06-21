Bp Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bp Plc reduced its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Yum China were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Yum China by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $65.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

