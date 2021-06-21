Bp Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 84.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $328,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $137.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $93.87 and a 52-week high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

