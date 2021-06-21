Bp Plc Sells 1,985 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,209,000 after acquiring an additional 890,939 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in W. P. Carey by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 71,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on WPC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $75.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $78.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.40%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.