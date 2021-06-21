Bp Plc Sells 201,583 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Bp Plc reduced its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,583 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Cerner were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $78.80 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $65.78 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.