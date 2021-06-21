Bp Plc Sells 4,764 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $206,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after buying an additional 3,200,173 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,725.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,449,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,061,000 after buying an additional 1,369,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,926,000 after buying an additional 810,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 867.4% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 654,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,550,000 after purchasing an additional 586,985 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $59.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. International Paper has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

