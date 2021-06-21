Bp Plc Sells 6,616 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $167,833,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,878,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

NYSE PEAK opened at $33.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

