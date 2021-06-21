Brian Mikalis Sells 12,924 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Brian Mikalis sold 12,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $529,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,527.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MAX traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.16. 228,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.14. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $70.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.04.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth about $507,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at about $2,434,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at about $2,607,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at about $1,219,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

