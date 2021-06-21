Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $400,000 in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,784 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 386.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 87,956 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Umpqua by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in Umpqua by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 372,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 30,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Umpqua by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

