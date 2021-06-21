Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $400,000 in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,784 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 386.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 87,956 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Umpqua by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in Umpqua by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 372,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 30,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Umpqua by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.23.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.
Umpqua Company Profile
Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).
Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.