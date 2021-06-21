Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 84,442 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,442 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $196,186,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 158.3% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 11,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.7% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC opened at $94.65 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.04.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

OC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

