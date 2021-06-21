Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,365,410.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 209,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,356.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,328,973 shares of company stock worth $514,655,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $78.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3,925.00, a PEG ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

