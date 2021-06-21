Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

YETI stock opened at $85.83 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $95.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,577 shares of company stock worth $17,633,862 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

