Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Boosted by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.99. 167,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,557,571. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.39. The firm has a market cap of $149.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

