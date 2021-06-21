Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $82,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 403,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,586.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
BWEN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,380. Broadwind, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.81.
Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BWEN shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.
About Broadwind
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.
