Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $82,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 403,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,586.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BWEN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,380. Broadwind, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.81.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 4,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BWEN shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.