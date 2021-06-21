Brokerages Anticipate Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $513.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to announce sales of $513.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $455.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $598.75 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $588.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

PEAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.79.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $33.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.65. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $35.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.