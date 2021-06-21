Brokerages Anticipate Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Materialise posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Materialise.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million.

MTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Materialise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 109.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,286,000 after acquiring an additional 396,770 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter worth approximately $6,420,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 708.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 149,519 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Materialise by 7.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 144,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 2,542.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 119,151 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise stock opened at $23.08 on Monday. Materialise has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.22 and a beta of 0.56.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.