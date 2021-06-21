Brokerages Anticipate NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.94 Million

Analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will post $32.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.10 million. NanoString Technologies posted sales of $22.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $148.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.25 million to $150.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $187.74 million, with estimates ranging from $184.13 million to $196.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

NASDAQ:NSTG traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.19. 788,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,280. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.15. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 4,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $340,323.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,664.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $162,012.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,680 shares of company stock worth $10,153,074 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 38,465 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

