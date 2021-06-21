Brokerages Anticipate Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Brokerages predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. Vocera Communications reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $37.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -180.13 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.76. Vocera Communications has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $55.60.

In other Vocera Communications news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $220,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,722,319.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $26,663.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,629.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,368. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth $1,621,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 85.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 39,015 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

