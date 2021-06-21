Brokerages Expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce $21.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.20 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $18.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year sales of $73.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.10 million to $77.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $114.35 million, with estimates ranging from $88.10 million to $131.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FuelCell Energy.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCEL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

In other news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 164.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth $19,422,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth $4,643,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,179 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 475,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 39,658 shares during the period. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCEL stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. 17,843,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,527,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 5.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.41. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.