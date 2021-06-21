Brokerages Expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will post sales of $42.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.60 million and the lowest is $42.50 million. Impinj reported sales of $26.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year sales of $176.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.13 million to $176.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $210.03 million, with estimates ranging from $203.49 million to $219.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

PI stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,677. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $79.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $74,999.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $241,190. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Impinj by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

