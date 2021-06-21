Brokerages Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will announce ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.39). Nutanix posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.46. The stock had a trading volume of 103,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,483. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $38.11.

In related news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,339 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Nutanix by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,443,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,459,000 after purchasing an additional 569,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $80,535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,681,000 after purchasing an additional 79,468 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 2,151,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,151,000 after purchasing an additional 203,320 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

