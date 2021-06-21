Brokerages Expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to announce sales of $6.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.90 million and the highest is $6.80 million. OneSpaWorld posted sales of $1.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 543%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $109.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.90 million to $145.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $472.00 million, with estimates ranging from $355.30 million to $556.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 1,043.55%.

OSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,584,000 after buying an additional 206,386 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,248,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after buying an additional 161,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSW opened at $11.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.29. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $966.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.