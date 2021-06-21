Brokerages Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to post $37.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.00 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $10.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 247.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $153.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $156.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $187.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orion Energy Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

Shares of OESX stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.49. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 19,712.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,626 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 248,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

