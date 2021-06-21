Brokerages Expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will post $77.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $78.40 million. Veritex posted sales of $87.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year sales of $319.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $317.00 million to $322.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $334.90 million, with estimates ranging from $332.50 million to $337.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,491. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.76. Veritex has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.59%.

In related news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $512,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 479,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,395,633.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Veritex by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at $1,055,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,688,000 after buying an additional 290,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

