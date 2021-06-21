Brokerages Set Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Price Target at $30.50

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWEN. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $416,828.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,590 shares of company stock worth $603,587 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CWEN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.40. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.329 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

