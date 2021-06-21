Brokerages Set Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target at $39.75

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

FINGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $25.65 on Friday. Finning International has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.6779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

