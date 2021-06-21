Brokerages Set North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) PT at $19.50

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 42,142 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 138,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,524,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after purchasing an additional 73,397 shares during the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOA traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,890. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $478.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.46. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

