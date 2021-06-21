Brokerages Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) PT at GBX 5,384.86

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,685 ($74.27).

BKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of BKG traded up GBX 71 ($0.93) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,606 ($60.18). The stock had a trading volume of 95,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,410. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,902 ($64.04). The business has a fifty day moving average price of £137.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.90.

In other news, insider William Jackson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,590 ($59.97) per share, with a total value of £45,900 ($59,968.64). Also, insider Rachel Downey bought 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,467 ($58.36) per share, for a total transaction of £18,314.70 ($23,928.27).

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.