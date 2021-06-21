Brokerages Set The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Target Price at $258.41

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $258.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

BA stock opened at $237.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.08. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $138.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

