Brokerages Set WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target at $39.00

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50. WW International has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.35 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WW International will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,608,095.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,986,123.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,935 shares in the company, valued at $717,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,149 shares of company stock worth $8,645,224. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in WW International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

